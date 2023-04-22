Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $903.81. The company had a trading volume of 273,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $846.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $912.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

