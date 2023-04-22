Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 9th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $144,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 349,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,107 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

