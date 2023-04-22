Wejo Group (WEJO) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wejo Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -108.41% -2,037.73% -289.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wejo Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 530 3073 5067 75 2.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wejo Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 278.02%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its competitors.

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.25 Wejo Group Competitors $920.99 million -$48.84 million -9.51

Wejo Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wejo Group competitors beat Wejo Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Wejo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.