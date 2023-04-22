Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 323,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:HCC traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $36.51. 542,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,331. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.