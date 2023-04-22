Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.58

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $98.57 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00013006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,595.84 or 1.00133153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52740426 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,263,315.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.