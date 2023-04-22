Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

