Velas Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $46.74 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,441,246,689 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,246,686 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

