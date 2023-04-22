Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $151.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

