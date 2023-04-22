Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

