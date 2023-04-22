Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

