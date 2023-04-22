Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.