UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Cap of $136.28 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. UMA has a market cap of $136.28 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006933 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,391,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,057,136 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

