U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 261.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,627 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 910,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

