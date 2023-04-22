U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179,474 shares during the period. Copa comprises about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Copa worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Copa by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Copa by 35.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 122,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $31,410,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

