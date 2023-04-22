U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,539.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,207.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

