U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Embraer comprises approximately 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Embraer worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

