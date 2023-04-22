U S Global Investors Inc. Has $52.33 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299,987 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises about 3.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of JetBlue Airways worth $52,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.