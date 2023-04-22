U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.