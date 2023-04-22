U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,000 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,617,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 90,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

