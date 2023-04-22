U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 250,000 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Vizsla Silver worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VZLA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

