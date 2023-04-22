U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,303,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

