Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Boosted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $59,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after buying an additional 71,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,814,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,973. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

