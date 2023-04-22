Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Trex by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Trex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TREX opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile



Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

