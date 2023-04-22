Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,303 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. 535,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.