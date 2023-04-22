Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

CSCO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 20,861,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

