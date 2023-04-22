Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0328

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Threshold has a total market cap of $328.29 million and $12.25 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,648.70 or 1.00048655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03232266 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,770,897.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.