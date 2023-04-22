The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 14.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock worth $8,519,747. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 3,776,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,298. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

