The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

