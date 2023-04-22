The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,833 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

KO stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

