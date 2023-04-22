Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Continental Investors Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Continental Investors Services Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 4.3% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,538,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,845,440. The company has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $344.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.