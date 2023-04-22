Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.00. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,493,154 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 50,197.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 11,656.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.