Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.00. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1,493,154 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
