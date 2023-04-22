SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 4,016,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. SunPower has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

