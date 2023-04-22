Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 832 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

