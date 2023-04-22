Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

ADM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

