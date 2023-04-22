Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,501 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.