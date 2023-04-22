Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 629.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

