Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,938 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 670.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

