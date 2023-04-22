Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.5 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

