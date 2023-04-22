Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 6.0 %

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

