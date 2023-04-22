Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 323,568 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

