Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $140,059.86 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Substratum has a market cap of $140,059.86 and $0.09 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,783.12 or 0.99997648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00062195 USD and is up 43.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $154.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

