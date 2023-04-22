Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $303.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.