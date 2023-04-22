Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average of $250.43. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile



Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

