Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.11 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Stratis has a total market cap of $85.11 million and $2.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.04 or 0.06758464 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,362,939 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.