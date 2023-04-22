STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.32 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $96.32 million and $5.19 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,595.84 or 1.00133153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://stp.network/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

