Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Position Trimmed by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,124,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,273 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $105,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.07 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.