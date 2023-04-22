STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

