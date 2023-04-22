Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,438 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.