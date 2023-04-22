Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,438 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.