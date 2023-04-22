S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.72. The company had a trading volume of 753,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.23 and a 200 day moving average of $341.56. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

