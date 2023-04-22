Sourceless Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.55 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $400.95 million and $9.55 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,595.84 or 1.00133153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900314 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

